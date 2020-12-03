Huge problem with wastewater in Mohill

Cllr Enda Stenson has asked that “before any of the Public Realm Works are carried out in Mohill, I request that the waste water, and water gullies are all checked out and working as intended.”

He said there is a “huge problem” with wastewater and a bad smell ina Mohill and he added any works that need to be completed must be carried out in conjunction with public realm works.



The Council stated they have highlighted the proposed scheme to Irish Water and arrangements are being made to have the sewer examined. “The Council will continue to endeavour to secure Irish Water's agreement to remedial works in advance of any Public Realm Works commencing. The Council will be including surface water drainage renewal as part of the costs within the application for funding within the area of Phase 1 of the proposed Public Realm Works.”



Cllr Stenson was backed in his motion by all councillors.

