No progress on new primary school for Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council has met with members of the Scoil Mhuire school authority but no further progress was noted in developing a new primary school for the county town.



Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire brought up the question and she was backed by local councillors. The County Development Plan 2022-2028 will not contain land use zoning objectives for Carrick-on -Shannon.



But the Council said as “the projected population increase in Carrick-on-Shannon will comprise at least 30% of the total county allocation, it is likely that additional capacity in educational facilities will be required.”

