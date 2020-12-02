December 2: New cases of Covid confirmed in Leitrim

Less than five confirmed cases of covid 19 have been recorded in Leitrim today.

The county has just five cases recorded in the past fortnight and has the lowest incidence rate in the country at 15.6

Neighbours Donegal remain top of the charts in Ireland with 38 new cases recorded today. They have 338 cases over the past fortnight and an incidence rate of 212.3.

Longford has 8 new cases tonight, Roscommon 6, while Cavan and Sligo both recorded less than 5 cases today.

The entire country is in Level 3 until January 6, but no intercounty travel is allowed until December 18.

