A lucky ticket holder won nearly €11 million in the Lotto last night.

It was the biggest jackpot in Ireland this year and there was only one winner. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47 – with the bonus number being 37.

The National Lottery hasn’t yet revealed where the winning ticket was sold.

