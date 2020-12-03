Bitterly cold conditions today for the North West of Ireland

Bitterly cold day today, Thursday, December 3 with widespread heavy showers early on, some of which will be wintry, bringing some possibly icy conditions. Showers (along with isolated thunderstorms) will gradually become confined to Atlantic counties, with spells of winter sunshine developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, all in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Very cold tonight with a widespread sharp to severe frost and possible icy stretches. Overall dry with long clear spells. However, a few wintry showers will persist closer to the Atlantic, along with isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of 0 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.