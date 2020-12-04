Re-opening of Leitrim Civic Amenity Sites
The civic amenity site in Mohill
Leitrim County Council have resumedrestricted services at Civic Amenity Sites (CAS) at Manorhamilton and Mohill from today, Friday, December 4 at usual opening hours.
Resumption of services at our CAS will have due regard to the Government approach for easing restrictions, including a phased move to Level 3 nationally.
Civic Amenity Site opening hours are Fridays 11am – 2pm & 3pm—6pm & Saturdays 9am—1pm & 2pm—5pm.
