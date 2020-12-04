Re-opening of Leitrim Civic Amenity Sites

Leitrim County Council have resumedrestricted services at Civic Amenity Sites (CAS) at Manorhamilton and Mohill from today, Friday, December 4 at usual opening hours.

Resumption of services at our CAS will have due regard to the Government approach for easing restrictions, including a phased move to Level 3 nationally.

Civic Amenity Site opening hours are Fridays 11am – 2pm & 3pm—6pm & Saturdays 9am—1pm & 2pm—5pm.

