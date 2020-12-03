20th anniversary appeal into the murder of Mayo woman Sandra Collins

Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are today renewing their appeal for information on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra Collins was on the night of Monday December 4, 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises George’s Street, Killala County Mayo. She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 20 years and the investigation into her disappearance on December 4, 2000 remains active. It is led by Detective Superintendent Joe McKenna, together with Mayo Crime and Superintendent Joe Doherty, Ballina Community Engagement Area.

Today An Garda Síochána are renewing their appeal for information and are asking the public if they have any piece of information which they feel relevant to this investigation to make contact with them.

Chief Superintendent Tony Healy of the Mayo Garda Division said, "We have not stopped searching for Sandra, and today, 20 years on, that work continues. I want to thank the public who have been of assistance to us in this investigation in the past, and I am now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact. Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 20 years have passed your circumstances have now changed. It could be that you were afraid or anxious to make contact with An Garda Síochána at the time. We are asking you now to make contact with us in whatever way you can”.

Speaking about the turmoil and sadness the Collins family have suffered over the past two decades, Sandra’s brother Patrick Collins is asking anyone with information to please come forward and contact An Garda Síochána.

"Our parents, Eleanor and Joe have gone to their graves far too soon due to emotional stress and the anguish they carried over our beloved Sandra. Nothing but nothing can be as bad as not having Sandra’s remains back. I have dreamt of a small family funeral for Sandra. I wake up with tears running down my face and yet realize it will be one of the greatest days of my life. I can visit her grave. We will have her home. We can talk to her at her graveside. We can lay flowers. We can grieve. Please give us our sister back,” he said.



Chief Supt Healy added, "Sandra’s family have been separated and grieving her loss for 20 years now. It is possible that information you have may help progress this investigation and help give the Collins’ family some closure as they approach another Christmas without her”.

Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, any Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250 025.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

