The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

82 are men / 101 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 73,228 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 02 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

Ireland’s current 7-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 36.9.

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The county has recorded just 3 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 19 to December 2 which equates to a 9.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - Less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 49.9 and 38 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 26 new cases, an incidence rate of 212.3 and 338 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - Less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 55.8 and 36 cases.

In Sligo there are less than new cases, an incidence rate of 51.9 and 34 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 cases recorded today giving it a 95.4 incidence rate and a total of 39 cases in the last fortnight.