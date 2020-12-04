Motorists advised to slow down and allow extra time as icy roads see number of accidents this morning
Leitrim, Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan
Warning of icy roads
Motorists are advised to ensure their vehicle is completely clear of ice before starting their journey and to allow extra time to reach their destination with icy conditions reported on many roads in the North West this morning, Friday, December 4.
AA Roadwatch have been notified of ice on the N16, N15 and N4 and secondary roads are also treacherous in places.
A cold one today ❄ If you are driving in Sligo or Leitrim in this weather extra caution is needed, especially on...Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on Thursday, December 3, 2020
In windy conditions, slow down and be extra mindful of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.
