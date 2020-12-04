Leitrim deaths, Friday December 4, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Philomena (Phil_ Hegarty (nee Killelea) Hillgrove Lawn, South Douglas Road, Cork / Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, on December 2, 2020, in her 92nd year, in the tender care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, PHILOMENA (PHIL née KILLELEA), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pad) and loving mother of Michael, Patrick and Charles. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Kate and Suzanne, grandchildren Eleanor, Maeve, Chloe, Cathal and Philip, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Bridie, Margaret and Han, relatives and friends.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings, Philomena’s Funeral will take place privately. Philomena’s Requiem Mass will be streamed on Saturday at 10am on https://www.churchservices.tv/douglas

Mary Jennings (née Mullin), Cloonfad and formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Jennings, née Mullin, Cloonfad and formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. 3rd December 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea. Wife of the late Paddy. Predeceased by her sisters Teresa, and Sally, brothers Tom and Pat. Fondly missed by her nephew Paddy, brother Tony, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from the PJ Keane Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery.

Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on Thursday the 3rd of December 2020 at Luton, Bedfordshire. United Kingdom. Predeceased by his wife Janice and son of the Michael and Kathleen Brady and brother of the late Liam and Kathy Fahlbeck.

Mick will be sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Danny, his sister's; Rose, Eileen, Bridie and Geri, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends & neighbors in UK, US, and Australia. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.

Margaret Gilleece, Knockninny Park, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Margaret Gilleece, Knockninny Park, Derrylin & formerly Tully, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 2nd December 2020, peacefully, sister of Patrick, Brigid (Tapster), Anna (McGovern) & the late Teresa (McKiernan), Mary-Ann (Regan) & Sally (Young). Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am from the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews & extended family circle. Removal and Funeral Mass as per Covid 19 regulations and guidance.

Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Reilly, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin , Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital following a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Frank and his sisters Mary Catherine and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Susanne Flanagan and Sarah Earley (London), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Friday at 11am in St. Patricks Church, Glangevlin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines the funeral mass is private to family and close friends.



Christopher O'Reilly Killagoan, Killeshandra, Cavan

O'Reilly, Killygoan, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 2nd December 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family, Christopher, very deeply regretted by his wife Sharon, sons Dean, Ryan and Scott, his mother Rita, brothers Brendan, Michael and twin brother Liam, sister Evelyn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral cortege will depart Lawlor's Funeral Home, Belturbet at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra (via Ardlougher) for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Due to ongoing health concerns and current government restrictions, Christopher's Funeral Mass will remain private, but can be viewed live online at churchtv.ie/killeshandra



Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Retired owner of the Barbecue, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband to wife Mary. Reggie will be sadly missed by his daughter Leslie, all his grandchildren, Deedee, Katrina, his brother; Fr Vincent Gallogley, of the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and extended family circle and friends. Reggie will be reunited with his predeceased sisters Carmel and Eileen and his son; Paul. Funeral cortège to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private to family, please. The funeral Mass shall be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page at www.mcnmedia.tv

Seamus Lenihan, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim

Seamus (Shay) Lenihan, Drumcree, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim and formerly Palmerstown, Dublin, 2nd December 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Barry and Eamon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Emma, grandchildren Evan and Isla, sisters Paulette Parkes (Kells) and Philomena Carney (Cellbridge), brother Patrick (Tallaght), mother-in-law Barbara and her partner Alan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Seamus's Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday at 1.15pm, via Mohill, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for private Cremation at 3pm. Due to HSE guidelines Seamus's Cremation will be restricted to 25 family members. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Association. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace