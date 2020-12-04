New Covid-19 testing facility to open at Ireland West (Knock) Airport

Irish healthcare company RocDoc has announced that it is opening a walk-through Covid-19 testing centre at Ireland West Airport. The facility will be located in the Arrivals area of the Main Terminal.

The testing centre located at Ireland West Airport will be fully operational on Tuesday 6th December and will provide a private testing service to the public, with test results available on the same day.

As part of the services RocDoc will be offering pre-departure tests for passengers flying out of the airport in accordance with the EU’s traffic light system.

RocDoc offers Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) approved CE marked tests using PCR and LAMP technology. Prices for this service start at €129 per test. Results from RocDoc’s tests using the LAMP method are available within just a few hours. They also provide tests using the PCR method. Patients can book their tests on CovidCheck.ie.

David Rock, Chief Executive of RocDoc, commented "We are very pleased to announce that we will be operating a testing facility at Ireland West Airport. While our focus will be to provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airport, our facility will also be open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to keep their staff safe. Since opening the country’s first drive-thru testing centre in Ashbourne in August, and at Dublin, Cork and Shannon Airports since then, we have been inundated by enquiries from all over Ireland.’"

David Rock continued ‘"RocDoc also offers a mobile category two laboratory and testing facility which can meet the needs of large organisations that require same day results. This means we can offer businesses on-site, express testing of staff which helps them keep their businesses open."

From its headquarters in Ashbourne Co. Meath, RocDoc operates Ireland’s first private drive-thru COVID-19 testing service which launched in August earlier this year. The company has over 20 years of experience in the provision of field hospital units for music festivals and concerts in the UK and Ireland, such as the Isle of Wight Festival. The company also provides support for the annual Dublin City Marathon, where they provide over 150 medical professionals and 15 ambulances. The company currently operates a GP service and a Minor Emergency Department in Ashbourne.

Commenting on the launch of the new testing service, Managing Director of Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore, said: ‘"We are pleased to welcome this new testing facility here at Ireland West Airport. Restoring confidence in travel for our customers both home and abroad is vitally important for the regional economy and this is a positive first step in this regard. Providing a convenient testing facility at the airport, particularly for those departing and arriving over the Christmas period will provide further reassurance for those visiting loved ones and we wish the RocDoc team well with this new facility."

