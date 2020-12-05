Leitrim deaths, Saturday, December 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Lavin, Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



John Lavin, Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, Dec 4th 2020 (peacefully) in the devoted care of Costellos Nursing home, Lanesborough, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Bernadette (nee Fitzmaurice) John will be sadly missed by his loving family. Sons Cathal, Kieran, Peter, Brian & Paul, daughters Breda (Curtin) & Mary Healy. Adoring grandchildren, sons & daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Funeral to arrive at The Half Parish Church, Lecarrow, Kilmore, at 11:45am on Monday 7th for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, John's funeral will be confined to family and close friends.

Philomena (Phil_ Hegarty (nee Killelea) Hillgrove Lawn, South Douglas Road, Cork / Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, on December 2, 2020, in her 92nd year, in the tender care of the staff of Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue, PHILOMENA (PHIL née KILLELEA), beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pad) and loving mother of Michael, Patrick and Charles. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Kate and Suzanne, grandchildren Eleanor, Maeve, Chloe, Cathal and Philip, sister Anne, sisters-in-law Bridie, Margaret and Han, relatives and friends.

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings, Philomena’s Funeral will take place privately. Philomena’s Requiem Mass will be streamed on Saturday at 10am on https://www.churchservices.tv/douglas



Mary Jennings (née Mullin), Cloonfad and formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary Jennings, née Mullin, Cloonfad and formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. 3rd December 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea. Wife of the late Paddy. Predeceased by her sisters Teresa, and Sally, brothers Tom and Pat. Fondly missed by her nephew Paddy, brother Tony, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from the PJ Keane Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery.



Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on Thursday the 3rd of December 2020 at Luton, Bedfordshire. United Kingdom. Predeceased by his wife Janice and son of the Michael and Kathleen Brady and brother of the late Liam and Kathy Fahlbeck.

Mick will be sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Danny, his sister's; Rose, Eileen, Bridie and Geri, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends & neighbors in UK, US, and Australia. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.



Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Retired owner of the Barbecue, Bundoran and Gallogley’s Jewellers. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband to wife Mary. Reggie will be sadly missed by his daughter Leslie, all his grandchildren, Deedee, Katrina, his brother; Fr Vincent Gallogley, of the Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh and extended family circle and friends. Reggie will be reunited with his predeceased sisters Carmel and Eileen and his son; Paul. Funeral cortège to arrive at the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, on Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private to family, please. The funeral Mass shall be streamed live on The Star of the Sea Church page at www.mcnmedia.tv

May they all Rest in Peace