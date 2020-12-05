13 deaths related to COVID-19 and 456 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Friday 4th December, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 235 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.