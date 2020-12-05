Leitrim has less than five cases of Covid in a fortnight

Leitrim recorded less than five cases of Covid tonight, but the county has less than five active cases over the past 14 days.

The incidence rate of Covid in the county is at just 12.5.

at the other end neighbours Donegal remain the highest in Ireland with 37 new cases confirmed tonight. They are dealing with 350 in the past fortnight and an incidence rate of 219.0.

Cavan recorded 5 new cases tonight, they have 42 cases active over 14 days.

Longford, Roscommon and Sligo all recorded less than five cases tonight.

Also read: 13 deaths related to COVID-19 and 456 new cases