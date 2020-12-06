Status Yellow fog warning remains in place until Monday, December 7

A Status Yellow fog warning remains in place until 10am on Monday, December 7.

Met Éireann says there is little chance of the fog lifting today, Sunday, December 6 and in places a freezing fog will make conditions hazardous for vehicles.

Please avoid making any unnecessary car journey's and, if you must drive anywhere, make sure you use your fog lights and allow plenty of extra time for your journey.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to stay off the roads today as driver visibility will be compromised.