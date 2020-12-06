UPDATE: No new deaths reported this evening, December 6

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Sunday, December 6.

There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 168 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 74,246 confirmed cases reflects this.