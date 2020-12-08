Two Leitrim schools approved for Summer Works Scheme

Two Leitrim primary schools have been approved for the Summer Works Scheme.

Gortletteragh NS and Naomh Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon were successful in their applications for necessary roof works.

The schools will split €115,326 between them.

The funding has been welcoemd by Deputy Frank Feighan who said, "These schools have had serious and ongoing issues with their school buildings that needed to be resolved in order to ensure the protection and health and safety of the students and teachers alike. I am confident that this Government funding will help to resolve these roofing problems going forward."

“I want to congratulate the school principals and all the people involved in these successful applications and I hope now that the repair works can commence as quickly as possible.”

