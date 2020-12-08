Extra funding for Covid-19 work in Leitrim

Leitrim's local authority has been awarded an extra €40, 025 to support community and voluntary groups to deal with Covid-19.

Donegal was awarded €68,130, Roscommon €43,815 and Sligo €44,543.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher - Constituency Spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas said, "It’s great to see the enormous effort being exerted by community and voluntary groups around the Constituency being given this extra support. Whilst volunteers happily give of their time to care for the vulnerable members of our communities, they can’t be expected run their organisations on air, particularly at this time when fund-raising is especially difficult."

Gallagher continued:“With Christmas nearly upon us, it is important that groups that need the funding get in touch with their respective Local Community Development Committee and get the ball rolling ASAP."

The funding will enable groups to embrace the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign which focusses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.

The funding will be used to assist local community and voluntary groups to adapt to Covid-19, for example

1. To allow them to make changes to premises to provide for social distancing

2. Funding for on-line activities;

3. As well as the provision of critical social supports.

The funding is administered locally by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) across the country, with support from their Local Authority. Applications for funding can be made to the relevant LCDC.

Also read: Irish Rail announce pre-booked tickets mandatory for travel this Christmas