Leitrim is bottom of the Covid-19 table for all the right reasons

Leitrim has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 6.

The county has recorded just 5 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 23 to December 6.

This equates to a 15.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. Leitrim has the lowest level of cases by far than any other county in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 61.7 and 47 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 27 new cases, an incidence rate of 232.4 and 370 cases recorded in the past 14 days. The county has remained at the top of the table for many weeks when considering the incidence rates.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 43.4 and 28 cases.

Longford - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 88.1 and 36 cases.

In Sligo there were less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 30.5 and 36 cases in total for the last 14 days.

Leitrim continues to have the lowest number over the 14 day period (standing at 5 today) while Roscommon is second from the bottom of the table with 20 new cases in the last fortnight.

Since recording of figures began on March 21 the overall totals are as follows:

Leitrim - 269;

Cavan - 2,212;

Donegal - 3,125;

Roscommon - 958;

Sligo - 753;

Longford - 669.