What has the weather in store for us this Tuesday, December 8, 2020?

Bright spells and passing showers today, Tuesday, December 8, and during the afternoon but it will become mainly dry later in the day with sunny spells. Feeling cold with moderate to fresh northwest winds with temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Rain will continue to affect parts of Ulster overnight but it will be mainly dry elsewhere with clear spells. Cloud will thicken in the west towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3, coldest in the east with patches of frost. Light easterly breezes.