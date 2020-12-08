Sports Ireland funds Leitrim swimming pool

Aura Leitrim Leisure in Carrick-on-Shannon has been awarded €10,653 by Sport Ireland.



The funding which was granted to ten pools in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will assist with the ongoing costs of keeping their facilities ready to open at a time when income has been falling due to reduced numbers attending.

Minister of state Frank Feighan announced the funding sand said it “will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active during this pandemic. Keeping well has never been more important and getting active is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing.”

Aura Leitrim Leisure re-opened to the public on December 1.

