Christmas Bonus to be paid into Leitrim post office and bank accounts today

From today, Tuesday, the Department of Social Protection is paying €390 million in a Christmas Bonus to some 1.6 million people who are receiving long-term weekly welfare payments.

The 100% Christmas Bonus will be paid mainly to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

One of the first groups to receive the Christmas Bonus are recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Over 283,000 people who have been in receipt of a PUP payment - continuously or otherwise – for at least four months (17 weeks) since March were paid the Christmas Bonus this Tuesday morning.

The total amount paid to PUP recipients this Tuesday is €83.14 million.

The largest cohort of PUP recipients to receive the Christmas Bonus are aged between 25 and 34.

Some 92,266 recipients live in Dublin, followed by Cork (27,857), Galway (15,824), Kildare (12,226) and Kerry (11,377).

“Overall this week, some €390 million is being paid out in the Christmas Bonus – the highest amount ever," said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“And this morning, the Christmas Bonus was paid into the post office and bank accounts of 283,000 who are in receipt of the PUP.

“2020 has been a year like no other for so many people who lost their employment. It’s also been an extremely difficult year for businesses.

“As we head towards the Christmas period, I would urge everyone to consider the impact the pandemic has had and is continuing to have on small businesses. I would therefore appeal to everyone who receives their Christmas Bonus today and this week, where possible, to shop local. By shopping locally, you are supporting your local economy, your local community and your local small businesses," the Minister added.