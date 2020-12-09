Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séamus Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Séamus Murray, Quay Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on the 6th December 2020. Predeceased by his beloved parents James and Margaret, sister Peggy Cormican and brother PJ. Sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, sons James, Christopher and Brendan, daughters Miriam and Gráinne, sisters Chrissie McCarthy and Patricia (Fermoy), Angela McGarry (Bornacoola), daughters-in-law Mary Frances and Linda, son-in-law Fergal Fagan and adored 14 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, devoted carers and friends. Due to restrictions and HSE guidelines Séamus' reposing at home and funeral will be private to family. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Wednesday 9th December at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North West Hospice.

May he Rest in Peace