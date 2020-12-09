New mental health foundation offering free therapy sessions to young adults launched today

A new foundation committed to improving the mental health of young people in Ireland has launched today.

The JC Foundation will provide 365 free therapy sessions each year to 18-25 year olds who simply cannot afford to access these services themselves.

This comes as a recent study by Opinions.ie indicated 71% of Irish respondents agreed that mental-health supports in this country are inadequate.

“JC Foundation’s core message helping with hope encourages self-compassion, understanding and kindness to oneself,” says Rob Connolly, founder of JC Foundation and younger brother of John Connolly, who died by suicide at just 33 years of age and from whom the Foundation takes its name.

The study conducted in Ireland also revealed that almost 9 out of 10 respondents agreed that COVID-19 is having a negative effect on our mental-health and 84% of respondents believe that the government needs to increase funding for mental health services during the pandemic.

“Everyone knows how stressful the past eight months have been, and mental health is a fragile construct at the best of times that needs constant attention. JC Foundation will be a celebration of John’s life, with the aim of giving other people hope and support when they need it most. JC Foundation recognises the value of all and the importance of showing kindness to one another - regardless of gender, race, sexuality or faith,” explained Rob.

The JC Foundation will provide 365 free therapy sessions to those in need, each year starting in 2021. They will also provide mental-health tips and advice for young people and their families through their online platforms jcfoundation.ie and Instagram. The provision of these services is made possible by JC Foundation community partners, The Ink Factory & PIERCED.ie.