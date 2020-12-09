Council to conduct drainage investigation on Annaduff road

Cllr Sean McGowan has asked the council to “carry out much needed drainage works on the road from Antfield leading onto Finnalaghta Annaduff road No.L-7472-0 as considerable damage has occurred due to water lodging on the road and to include this road for resurfacing in the 2021 roadworks programme.”

“This is a very busy local road that needs attention as a matter of urgency.”



The council said the local office has commenced drainage investigation on this local public road. “We hope to replace or rectify the damaged drainage pipes at this location.



“We can include this public carriageway in the 2021 road works programme once the adjoining property owners complete their catchment drainage on their driveways in accordance with their planning permission.

“Once these works are complete we can carry out complete road restoration. If these works are not completed we will delay the application of any grants until such works are done. The residents have been made aware of these issues.”

