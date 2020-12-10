What has the weather in store for us today?

A mainly dry start to today, Thursday, December 10 with some bright spells and just the odd isolated shower. A more persistent band of rain will move in from the Atlantic by early afternoon followed by showers, some heavy at times. Showery conditions will continue for the rest of the day and overnight. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Some clear spells overnight but generally cloudy with showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and north of the country. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest winds.