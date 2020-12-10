Christmas Jumper Day is Friday December 11 for Cystic Fibrosis

In the absence of Twelve Pubs this year, or the office work party or even any large gathering you may be wondering when will you get to pull out that scratchy, loud and disturbing Christmas jumper?

The answer is here - Christmas Jumper Day 4 CF is tomorrow Friday, December 11.

Grace Shesgreen, Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador is asking people to participate this year: “As we come to the end of 2020, I look back and am thankful for the fact that neither I or any of my close family contracted Covid. It wasn’t an easy year overall, I missed spending time with my friends, and a night out that was taken for granted before became all I ever wanted some days.

“Never one to see the glass half full, I’m donning my Christmas jumper early this year as I want to help spread the joy and magic of Christmas and I am hoping that many others will do so too for Christmas Jumper Day 4CF on Friday, December 11.”

With Ireland having the highest rates of Cystic Fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease, the Christmas Jumper Day wants to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with Cystic Fibrosis nationally.



These include support grants for people with Cystic Fibrosis for exercise, PPE Grants, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

All you need to do is ask your staff or colleagues to wear their Christmas Jumper to work or on your Zoom calls and donate just €5. Anyone not wearing a jumper should give a €10 donation. It is all for a great cause!

Take lots of photos and share them on Social Media!

For more info visit: www.cfireland.ie