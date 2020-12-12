Beautiful stained glass windows will greatly enhance Ballinamore Church this Christmas

Three beautiful stained glass windows depicting the crucifixion of Jesus have been installed in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore.

These windows were originally placed in St Vincent's Convent Church, Sisters of Charity, Cork City.

The windows were designed and created by Mayers of Munich and date back to 1880.

The windows were donated to St Patrick's Church by the Sisters of Charity.



However, due to their age and deterioration over time the windows had to be completely conserved and restored. This intricate and specialised work was carried out by Abbey Stained Glass Studio, Dublin under the direction of Ken Ryan and William Malone.



Before the windows were installed much internal joinery, electrical and decorative work was undertaken in the church.

Farrell Gallagher was appointed to carry out the major internal timber partition to house the stained glass windows with illuminated cabinets.

In addition, he designed the mouldings surrounding each window and the mouldings that separate each panel.

Last August William Malone and the team of stained glass craftsmen from Abbey Stained Glass Studios installed these magnificent windows in St Patrick's Church.



The project was completed just in time for Confirmation on August 22 under the direction of Ken Ryan and William Malone.

They are a beautiful addition to the church for this Christmas season and a wonderful focal point of the church.

