No Covid cases again in Leitrim today

Leitrim has once again recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today, December 9.

There have only been five reported cases of Covid in the county in the past 14 days. Leitrim is ranked the lowest in the country with an incidence rate of 15.6

Donegal still has the highest numbers of cases in the country. They have 26 new cases today -giving them 361 live cases over the past fortnight and an incidence rate of 226.8.

Sligo also reported no covid cases today, they have 20 cases over 14 days.

Longford and Roscommon reported less than 5 cases today, Longford have 32 active cases and Roscommon have 33.

Cavan had 7 cases of covid today that brings their 14 day tally to 48.

