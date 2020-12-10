Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 10, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Late of Preston Lancashire, 9th December 2020, in his 73rd year, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pat, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Breda, sons David and Paul, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patrica, Delores, Miriam, Emily, Vera and Bernie, brothers-in-law Peadar and Martin, his friends and extended family. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private to friends and family only, please. In line with current Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

Gerry Deignan, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast, Antrim / Belfast, Antrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Deignan, Edward Gerard (Gerry). Formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at hospital 8th December 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Late of 31B Ardavon Park, Belfast. Much loved father of Hilary, Patricia, Eithne and Robert. Devoted grandfather to Aissatou, Kevin, Ronan, Lara, Ryan, Claire, Anna, Patrick, Aoife and Finbarr. Loving brother to June, Eithne, Andra, Noeleen and Robert; father-in-law to Lune, Joost, Stephen and Renata. Deeply regretted by all the family. He will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass in St Thérése of Lisieux, Somerton Road, Belfast on Friday 11th December 2020 at 10.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Sadly due to current restrictions the House and Funeral will be Private. Mass will be streamed live on www.holy-familyparish.com (St Thérése Church)

Delia Brownlee (née McCarthy), Killafee, Aughavas, Leitrim / Cork City, Cork



The death has occurred of Delia Brownlee née McCarthy of Killafee, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Dublin and originally from Cork City, peacefully, at her home, Monday 7th December, 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter; Althea, son-in-law; Francis Beirne, granddaughter; Eliza, husband; John, sisters; Anna and Dierdre, brother; Derry and their families, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Delia will lie in repose at her residence strictly for family with private Cremation on Thursday 10th December 2020. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Delia's home and cremation will be private to family.

May they all Rest in Peace