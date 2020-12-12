Woman assaulted by colleague after staff Christmas party in Leitrim

A woman was assaulted by a work colleague who punched her in the face following a staff Christmas party in Carrick-on- Shannon.

Appearing in the local District Court on November 27 was Sandra Rozenfelde, 37 Sherwood Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Hazel Brehony, Cluainfada, Leitrim PO, Carrick-on- Shannon on January 5, 2019 at the Courtyard Apartments, Main St, Carrick-on- Shannon.



The defendant, however, contested an allegation in respect of a bite injury the victim said she sustained.

Ms Brehony told the court that on January 4, 2019 Murtagh's and Moon River staff Christmas Party took place.

They met in The Tipsy Tailor at 6.30pm and went to The Grape for dinner at 7.30pm and onto The Barrelstore and Dunne's.

She said she went to Flynn's chipper and at 2.30am or 3am she and some others went back to Courtyard apartment number 27. She said they were all told to go there but there was nothing going on when they got there.

They met security staff Sandra Rozenfelde, Saulis Klimantavicus and Paddy Boyce outside the apartment and they all went up to the apartment together and went in.



She said her brother Mark gave another staff member Olga a lift home and another bar staff member Vinnie Reynolds arrived.

Ms Brehony said she and her friend Eibhilin Magee were lying on the beds in one room when Paddy and Saulius came in. She said Sandra Rozenfelde came in shouting and screaming at her to get out and calling her every name possible like bitch, slut and stupid c***. She got up off the bed and was waiting at the door for Eibhilin. She told Sandra to shut up but she continued to scream at her.

She said her brother Mark came back and tried to get into the apartment which took him a couple of minutes.

Ms Brehony said they were leaving the apartment when Ms Rozenfelde came running at her. She put her foot out to prevent her and said Ms Rozenfelde punched her in the face and bit her.

She said she had to go to Sligo hospital by ambulance and the doctor said she had a broken nose, had a bite on her collarbone and bruising on her foot and leg and had concussion from falling backwards. Photographs of Ms Brehony's injuries were handed into court.

In cross examination by solicitor for the defendant, Martin Burke, Ms Brehony said she did not take a drink until she went to The Grape for dinner.

Asked why she went back to the apartment after 3am she said Sandra told her earlier in the night they had an apartment and everyone was invited back afterwards.



He put it to her that she was lying on a bed and was told to leave and she then went and lay on a bed in another room. She denied that she went to another room. She said they got up straight away and prepared to leave.

Mr Burke asked Ms Brehony if Sandra was the only one doing the shouting. She said there was a disagreement and she was obviously going to defend herself and not sit and take abuse for no reason.

He said the CCTV footage from outside the apartment showed Ms Brehony stalling and turning around and throwing abuse at Ms Rozenfelde.

She replied that she turned around because Ms Rozenfelde threw abuse at her. Ms Rozenfelde then came running at her screaming.



She denied telling her to go back to her country, calling her a Latvian bitch and a prostitute.

Ms Brehony said when she was struck she was knocked unconscious immediately. She said Ms Rozenfelde also bit her on her collarbone as she was going down. Ms Brehony said she had a full recollection of what happened and said she was not drunk.

Mr Burke said the medical report from the doctor in Sligo noted there was no concerning skull fracture, her nasal bridge was slightly swollen but not deviated, and she was diagnosed with a minor head injury.

She replied that the doctor told her she had a broken nose and concussion.

Mr Burke also said the doctor's report did not say she was bitten. Ms Brehony said she didn't know why because he looked at the bite mark. Mr Burke said it was not in the report.

Mr Burke put it to her that his client did not bite her, that she was so drunk she did not remember. Ms Brehony denied this and said she did remember.

In reply to Inspector Mick Collins, Ms Brehony explained the apartment was given to staff for after the staff party so they don't have to drive home afterwards.

Eibhilin Magee told the court there were three single beds in the room and they lay on the beds chatting.

She said Sandra Rozenfelde came to the door shouting at them to get the f*** out. They put on their shoes and Hazel told her to stop screaming. She said they left and Sandra was standing at the door. Ms Magee said there was an exchange of words, she couldn't remember what was said exactly, when Ms Rozenfelde came running and hit Ms Brehony.

She said there was lot of blood coming from Ms Brehony's face and Ms Magee said she asked the defendant why she had done that and then called the Gardai and an ambulance.



In cross examination Ms Magee said she saw Ms Brehony fall backwards. She could not say if she saw Ms Rozenfelde bite Ms Brehony.

Mark Brehony, the victim's brother, said when he arrived back at the apartment a row had begun. He was at the door and could hear shouting. He said Sandra and Saulius were reluctant to let him in. He said he doesn't drink and was the only sober one there.

He said when he got in he could tell Sandra was pissed off and she was telling them to get out and he told Hazel, Eibhilin and Vinnie they should just go.

They were walking towards the lift and the argument was still continuing. Sandra was shouting stuff and Hazel told her to shut up, he said. He then turned around to see Sandra Rozenfelde running towards Hazel and striking her in the face. She fell and hit her head and stayed on the floor.

He said it was all over in about five seconds. Sandra hit Hazel and was then restrained. He said he did not know who grabbed her.

Mr Burke put it to him that Ms Rozenfelde struck Ms Brehony and after she did, Paul Duignan came in and pushed Sandra away, put his two arms around Hazel, turned around and they both fell onto the ground.

Mr Brehony said he did not remember that happening.



Mr Klimantavicus said the room in the apartment was kept for him and Paddy, and the other room was for Sandra. He said he came in and wanted to go to bed but they refused to leave the room. Sandra came in and asked them leave. She explained the room was reserved.

He said Hazel abused Sandra and called her a Latvian bitch and a Latvian prostitute and that she couldn't tell them what to do.

He said this went on for about ten minutes. They all then left and he went to sleep. He didn't witness the assault.

Sgt Frank Fallon gave evidence of attending the scene at approximately 4am. He spoke with the injured party Hazel Brehony and with Sandra Rozenfelde who admitted being involved in the altercation.

He said Paddy Boyce, Paul Duignan and Saulius Klimantavicus had gone back inside and gone to sleep.

Sgt Fallon later took a statement from Ms Brehony and a cautioned statement from Ms Rozenfelde.

Ms Rozenfelde, speaking through an interpreter, said that she is 11 years in Ireland and lives in Mullingar. She was a member of the security staff on Moon River.

She said that apartment 27 was organised for her, Paddy and Saulius by their boss for after the Christmas party.

Ms Rozenfelde described it as a little bit uncomfortable that other people had come into the apartment when they just wanted to go to sleep.



She said when she asked them to leave Ms Brehony started to call her obnoxious things like a Latvian bitch and that she was not supposed to be here because her English was not good enough.

She said that she continued to call her names very aggressively and put her middle finger in her face. She said Ms Brehony was swearing at her and she was screaming at her to get out.

Ms Rozenfelde accepted that she punched her but said it couldn't have been her that bit Ms Brehony. She said she had never done anything like that and it was not something she would ever do.

She apologised to Ms Brehony in court for what happened, she understood it shouldn't have happened and that drink was no excuse.



Judge Kevin Kilrane viewed CCTV footage from the night showing the altercation and assault in the hallway.

He then recalled Ms Brehony to the witness box to view the footage and questioned her about the alleged bite and when it took place. She said she could not see it in the footage but it happened when Ms Rozenfelde pounced on her.

Judge Kilrane said it appeared both parties were separate and apart when the punch was delivered. Footage showed the defendant took six steps towards Ms Brehony before punching her.



Judge Kilrane described it as a rather unfortunate situation at a staff party. He said some parties don't work out too well and it will be a relief that this Christmas won't be troubled too much by staff parties, which might be no harm.

Judge Kilrane said this group went out and had quite an amount of drink. Ultimately they came back to the apartment which had been allocated for security staff. He said whether the victim was entitled to be there or not was not relevant.

He said he was sure words were spoken in that bedroom and that one party gave as much as they got.



The bottom line, he said, was Hazel and her friend left the room and there were some verbals in the hallway. He said the defendant, for whatever reason, made a run and took six steps at the victim. She turned towards her and put out her foot to defend herself and the defendant drew out with a clenched fist and hit her in the face.

He was satisfied that wherever the bite came from it didn't arise in that altercation.

The defendant and the victim were apart, she lashed out and struck her in the face. She fell onto the ground and to the far wall, he stated.



“It all boils down to a serious blow into the face from the defendant who came rushing at her from six paces and without warning struck her in the face,” he said.

Judge Kilrane said he was satisfied Hazel did say words to her but there was sufficient time between that and the assault not to warrant or justify that type of assault.

He said the defendant is involved in the security business and she should understand how to control herself even if insulting words were thrown at her.

Everyone was well intoxicated on the night in question, he added.



The court heard Ms Rozenfelde had no previous convictions. Mr Burke said she is 37 years old and has three teenage children.

He said without the allegation of biting they wouldn't have been there for a hearing and she would have pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and taken her sentence. He said this was totally out of character for her and she was very remorseful.

Judge Kilrane repeated that a lot of alcohol was consumed all round on the night in question.

He said as a security person a conviction will have its own consequence in respect of this lady.



Finalising the case, Judge Kilrane said he could not see any evidence on the video, nor could the victim indicate to him, where the bite is alleged to have occurred.

He said there is no explanation where it came from. “It was not mentioned in the hospital or in the doctor's report. It did not happen as part of the assault we're after seeing in the video.” Where it happened and when it happened, he said he didn't know, but it didn't happen then and he had to rule it out as part of the assault before the court.

He convicted and fined her €500, allowing her five months to pay and fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.