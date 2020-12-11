Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, December 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Brigid (Cissie) Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Mary Brigid (Cissie) Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, Thursday 10th December 2020, peacefully, in her 106th year, dear sister of Una and the late Annie, Kathleen, Margaret, Lucy, Tommy (Sonny), James, Patrick, John Joe & baby Brian RIP; sister in law of Patricia (Drogheda) and loving aunt of nieces & nephews Mary (Colm), Grainne, Una, Padraig, Nicky, Ann & David.

Remains will leave her home on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. House strictly private please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations and guidelines and on MCN Media St Naile's webcam.

Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, 10th December 2020, peacefully, loving husband of Lily and dear father of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) & Mark (Galway). Remains will arrive briefly on Sunday morning at Hugh's home, Drumroosk, before leaving for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Julie & Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala & Aibhilin and extended family circle. House private please at all times. Funeral Mass as per Covid regulations and current guidance.

Rose Alice Mcmanus (née Dolan), Coraghglebe, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT924FD. Rose Alice R.I.P. Peacefully at home 10th December 2020 in the loving care of Her family. Beloved wife of Andy, Loved and cherished mother of Frankie (Anne), Patrick (Shirley), Dessie (Rosie), Andrea (Mathew), John, Barry (Sheila), Thomas (Meadhbh), Dear grandmother of 18 grandchildren.

Removal on Saturday, 12th December, at 11am to arrive in St Naile's Church, Kinawley for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marie Curie Nurses C/A of McNulty Funeral Directors, Enniskillen or any family member. Please note due to current restrictions regarding Covid 19 the house, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

Dr Pat McEniff, Main Street, Belleek, Fermanagh



Dr Pat McEniff, retired dental surgeon, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, December 9th, peacefully at SWAH, Enniskillen; sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, children Patrick, Dara, Nessa, Eimear, his Fifteen adoring grandchildren daughters-in-law Kathleen, and Eimear, sons-in-law Alan and Rónán, brothers Liam, and Brian, sister Mary, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and his many friends. Pat was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and brother Sean.

Private family Mass on Friday at 10am in St Patrick's Church, Belleek. Pat's Funeral cortege will leave SWAH AT 12.30 and will travel via Boa Island, Belleek, Eastport Ballyshannon to arrive at St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran for 2.pm private interment. This is an opportunity for family, friends, and neighbours, to stand and show support to the family and pay there respects.

Please adhere to Government Regulations while keeping a safe distance Please use face coverings to keep everyone safe during these difficult times. messages of condolences can be placed on RIP.ie or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. Family flowers only please.

Catherine ELizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley) Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family on 1st December 2020.

Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends.

Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday 18th December 2020 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with COVID 19 Restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only.

The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Late of Preston Lancashire, 9th December 2020, in his 73rd year, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pat, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Breda, sons David and Paul, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patrica, Delores, Miriam, Emily, Vera and Bernie, brothers-in-law Peadar and Martin, his friends and extended family. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private to friends and family only, please. In line with current Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.



Gerry Deignan, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast, Antrim / Belfast, Antrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Deignan, Edward Gerard (Gerry). Formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Passed away peacefully at hospital 8th December 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Late of 31B Ardavon Park, Belfast. Much loved father of Hilary, Patricia, Eithne and Robert. Devoted grandfather to Aissatou, Kevin, Ronan, Lara, Ryan, Claire, Anna, Patrick, Aoife and Finbarr. Loving brother to June, Eithne, Andra, Noeleen and Robert; father-in-law to Lune, Joost, Stephen and Renata. Deeply regretted by all the family. He will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass in St Thérése of Lisieux, Somerton Road, Belfast on Friday 11th December 2020 at 10.00am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Sadly due to current restrictions the House and Funeral will be Private. Mass will be streamed live on www.holy-familyparish.com (St Thérése Church)

May they all Rest in Peace