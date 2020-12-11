Call for Selton Hill memorabilia to mark 100th anniversary

The 11th of March 2021 will be the 100th Anniversary of the Selton Hill Ambush.

A local committee has been formed to organise a commemoration of this event. As part of this a book is being compiled and an exhibition is being arranged in Fenagh Visitor centre.

If you or your ancestors are connected with this event in any way and if you have information such as anecdotal stories relating to the event or have any memorabilia which we could borrow for the exhibition then please feel free to contact the committee at the following email address - seltonhillcentenary@gmail.com A member of the committee will then contact you.