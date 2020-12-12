Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, December 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Marie Clarke (née Grehan) of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 25th November 2020. Marie died peacefully, after an short illness borne with great dignity, whilst surrounded by her devoted family. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.Marie is predeceased by her brothers John and Tony. Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her brother Brian, sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Marie and John will lie in repose, in the conservatory, at their family home on Friday, the 18th December, for family, friends and neighbours. If you wish to visit you will not be required to enter the home.Their Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the 19th December at 11:00 o’clock, arriving at Saint Joseph's Parish Church, Boyle at 12:00 noon for Mass of the Resurrection. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Marie and John’s Funeral Service will be held in private with their immediate family. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to alzheimer.ie and Alone.ie. Marie & John’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of John Clarke of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Manchester, England on the 19th November 2020. John died peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family. Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren. John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. John and Marie will lie in repose, in the conservatory, at their family home on Friday, the 18th December, for family, friends and neighbours. If you wish to visit you will not be required to enter the home. Their Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the, 19th December, at 11:00 o’clock, arriving at Saint Joseph's Parish Church, Boyle at 12:00 noon for Mass of the Resurrection. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Marie and John’s Funeral Service will be held in private with their immediate family. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, they may do so via the link below.Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to alzheimer.ie and Alone.ie. John & Marie's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.

Donal (Dan) Farrell, Derawley, Drumlish, Longford



Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his brothers Jerome, Thomas, Sean, William, sisters Maureen (Whitney), Annie (McGee), Rose (O'Reilly). Deeply regretted by his brother Denis (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, this Saturday at 5 o'clock.

Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Elphin St. Died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home Ballyleague, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Pauline. Much loved father of Theresa and Malcolm. He will be sadly missed by his daughter and son, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren Gareth, Conor, Thomas and Sophia, great grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Nancy and Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday December 14th to arrive for Funeral mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary Brigid (Cissie) Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Mary Brigid (Cissie) Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, Thursday 10th December 2020, peacefully, in her 106th year, dear sister of Una and the late Annie, Kathleen, Margaret, Lucy, Tommy (Sonny), James, Patrick, John Joe & baby Brian RIP; sister in law of Patricia (Drogheda) and loving aunt of nieces & nephews Mary (Colm), Grainne, Una, Padraig, Nicky, Ann and David. Remains will leave her home on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive for 10am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. House strictly private please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations and guidelines and on MCN Media St Naile's webcam.

Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, 10th December 2020, peacefully, loving husband of Lily and dear father of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) & Mark (Galway). Remains will arrive briefly on Sunday morning at Hugh's home, Drumroosk, before leaving for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Julie & Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala and Aibhilin and extended family circle. House private please at all times. Funeral Mass as per Covid regulations and current guidance.

Rose Alice McManus (née Dolan), Coraghglebe, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT924FD. Rose Alice R.I.P. Peacefully at home 10th December 2020 in the loving care of Her family. Beloved wife of Andy, Loved and cherished mother of Frankie (Anne), Patrick (Shirley), Dessie (Rosie), Andrea (Mathew), John, Barry (Sheila), Thomas (Meadhbh), Dear grandmother of 18 grandchildren. Removal on Saturday, 12th December, at 11am to arrive in St Naile's Church, Kinawley for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marie Curie Nurses C/A of McNulty Funeral Directors, Enniskillen or any family member. Please note due to current restrictions regarding Covid 19 the house, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley) Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family on 1st December 2020. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday 18th December 2020 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with COVID 19 Restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Conway, Tomasson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Late of Preston Lancashire, 9th December 2020, in his 73rd year, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pat, very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Breda, sons David and Paul, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patrica, Delores, Miriam, Emily, Vera and Bernie, brothers-in-law Peadar and Martin, his friends and extended family. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private to friends and family only, please. In line with current Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

May they all Rest in Peace