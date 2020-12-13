Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Alyosius Reilly, Aughamore, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Alyosius Reilly, Aughamore, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at his residence in the presence of his brother Michael on the 10th December 2020. Predeceased by his beloved parents Charles and Katie, also Brothers Charlie, Patsy and Barney, deeply regretted by his brother Michael, extended family, good neighbours and friends. Removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, on Monday, 14th of December, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be private to family and friends.

Kevin Keaney, The Gatehouse, Correvan, Blacklion, Cavan



The sudden and peaceful death has occurred of Kevin Keaney, The Gatehouse, Correvan, Blacklion, in the care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital and Woodlands Residential Care Services, Monaghan. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Vincent, Tommy, Pat, Brendan and Frank, his many nieces and nephews, his friends and housemates in Woodlands and all he touched with his gentle presence. Kevin is predeceased by his siblings Mary (McAloon), Josie (Conlon), Eddie, Margaret and Peggy. Remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, Sunday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions, the removal and funeral will be private to family only.

Anne Kavanagh (née Cryan), Sliveroe, Boyle, Roscommon



Anne Kavanagh (née Cryan), Silveroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, December 11th 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband, John (1987). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Marion Grimwood (U.K.), her grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan, her great-grandchildren, her son-in-law Kevan, cousins, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Monday (14th December) at 11.30am. Burial will take place in Brandon Hill Cemetery, Croydon, England at a later date. Due to current government and H.S.E. guidelines in relation to Covid 19, Anne’s Funeral Mass will take place privately to family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.boyleparish.ie

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Marie Clarke (née Grehan) of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 25th November 2020. Marie died peacefully, after an short illness borne with great dignity, whilst surrounded by her devoted family. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.Marie is predeceased by her brothers John and Tony. Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her brother Brian, sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Marie and John will lie in repose, in the conservatory, at their family home on Friday, the 18th December, for family, friends and neighbours. If you wish to visit you will not be required to enter the home.Their Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the 19th December at 11:00 o’clock, arriving at Saint Joseph's Parish Church, Boyle at 12:00 noon for Mass of the Resurrection. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Marie and John’s Funeral Service will be held in private with their immediate family. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to alzheimer.ie and Alone.ie. Marie & John’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of John Clarke of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Manchester, England on the 19th November 2020. John died peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family. Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren. John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. John and Marie will lie in repose, in the conservatory, at their family home on Friday, the 18th December, for family, friends and neighbours. If you wish to visit you will not be required to enter the home. Their Funeral cortège will leave the family home on the, 19th December, at 11:00 o’clock, arriving at Saint Joseph's Parish Church, Boyle at 12:00 noon for Mass of the Resurrection. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Marie and John’s Funeral Service will be held in private with their immediate family. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, they may do so via the link below.Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to alzheimer.ie and Alone.ie. John & Marie's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie Enquiries to Michael Sweeney (087) 2625060.

Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon



Formerly of Elphin St. Died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home Ballyleague, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Pauline. Much loved father of Theresa and Malcolm. He will be sadly missed by his daughter and son, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren Gareth, Conor, Thomas and Sophia, great grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Nancy and Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday December 14th to arrive for Funeral mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Pauline Rogers (née Spallin), Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon



Pauline Rogers (nee Spallin) Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford. Formerly Birminghan and Cloonshanna, Rooskey and the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, died Friday the 11th December 2020, suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her Husband Tom and Daughter Michelle and Sister Elizabeth, Deeply regretted by her son Adrian, daughter in law Ann Marie, brother John Spallin, Strokestown, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Natasha and Nathan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, Pauline's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. The Rogers family very much appreciate your support at this time. Remains will be removed from her son Adrian and daughter in law Ann Marie's residence, Clonturk, Longford, on Monday, arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish.

Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Hugh Maguire, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, 10th December 2020, peacefully, loving husband of Lily and dear father of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) & Mark (Galway). Remains will arrive briefly on Sunday morning at Hugh's home, Drumroosk, before leaving for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Julie & Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala and Aibhilin and extended family circle. House private please at all times. Funeral Mass as per Covid regulations and current guidance.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley) Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family on 1st December 2020. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday 18th December 2020 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with COVID 19 Restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

May they all Rest in Peace