Heavy rain on the way on Sunday in Leitrim

There will be further pulses of heavy and sometimes thundery rain early today, Sunday with spot flooding.

Later, there will be bright or sunny spells and blustery showers, most frequent in coastal counties.

Noticeably milder than of late, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday night will see blustery showers, or longer spells of rain overnight, in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.