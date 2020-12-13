Slight rise in Covid cases in Leitrim

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 12.

The county has recorded just 8 cases in the last 14 days up to midnight on December 12, up on the figure of 4 seen in recent weeks.

This equates to a 20.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 10 new cases with an incidence rate of 109 and 83 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 46 new cases, an incidence rate of 219.9, the highest in the country, and 350 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 44.9 and 29 cases.

In Sligo there are 8 new cases, an incidence rate of 48.8 and 32 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 11 new cases recorded today giving it a 144.3 incidence rate and a total of 59 cases in the last fortnight.