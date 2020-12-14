Leitrim libraries hosting poetry reading and competition

Leitrim Libraries have a brilliant competition running for Christmas, as part of their Right to Read programme, allowing children aged 8-11years, the opportunity to partake this year.

To be in with a chance to win a prize, write a poem titled ‘December 2020’.

Entries to be submitted on an A4 sheet. Children please do not write your name on your poem.

Parent or guardian, send entries to librarycomp@leitrimcoco.ie by Wednesday, 16 December, at 4pm, with Poetry Competition in the Subject field and include the name and age of child.

Winner will be announced on Thursday, 17 December at 4pm.

Poetry Pod runs for the next three Saturday mornings, at 11am, and can be accessed through the Leitrim Library Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/leitrimlibrary/