New public car park open in Carrick-on-Shannon

The newly developed Carrick-on-Shannon town centre car park, knowjn locally as Flynns Field opened to the public at the weekend.

The car park which is currently FREE to use is located behind Main Street and Bridge Street. Vehicular access is via the N4 with pedestrian walkways leading from the the carpark to shops and businesses on Main Street and Bridge Street.

The car park will be lined and landscpae works will continue this week at the new facility. Many visitors and shoppers to the town used the car park at the weekend with Cllr Enda Stenson saying it "felt like a new town."

Town Councillor Finola Armstrong McGuire hanked everyone involved in the design, construction and achievement of the new car park. She said after a large number of appeals and obstacles she is delighted to see it open for Christmas. Cllr Armstrong McGuire said the car park has been talked about for 30 years.

She called on everyone to make use of the facility. Cathoirleach of Carrick-on-Shannon Municiapl District Paddy Farell welcomed the opening of the car park and called for better signage.

The council said more signage will be erected this week. The public are reminded that the Main street in Carrick-on-Shannon is open to traffic until the end of December, when works will resume.