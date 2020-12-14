The Dock’s galleries open as wonderful line up events revealed in December and January

The Dock has reopened its galleries on a limited basis which means that you can visit on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday between 11.30am and 4pm.

There are two wonderful exhibitions on in the galleries upstairs both by Irish artists. ‘Threads’ by Austin Ivers is being presented as part of the Galway 2020 City of Culture programme while Louise Manifiold’s ‘Air Looms’ contains work that was made with singer Elizabeth Hilliard at The Musée d'art et d'histoire de Neuchâtel, Switzerland, which houses The Jaquet-Droz automata, three beautifully handmade mechanical animated dolls.

The exhibition includes a short film made there in response to these extraordinary creations. Admission is free and both exhibitions are well worth a visit if you are in town over the coming weeks.

Staff at the Dock has been very busy in the last month recording concerts and other events in the performance space and they will be sharing these with you all via its website throughout December and in the New Year.

As Christmas approaches they have a lovely concert with John and James Carty and also have some free comedy with Kevin Blessington aka comedian John Colleary taking a unique and hilarious look back at 2020.

All online at the brand new website www.thedock.ie and on our facebook page and it’s all free!

In keeping with the Christmas spirit Old Time Radio will present the radio play version of 'It's a Wonderful Life' the classic Christmas story of George Bailey, citizen of Bedford Falls, New York on Wednesday December 16 at 8pm.

George Bailey - who more than anything under the sun, wanted to see the world - the wonderful, exciting world that lay somewhere beyond the limits of his hometown. He thinks he’s missed out, but it takes a heavenly intervention to help him realize that he in fact has it all! The show will be streamed on The Dock’s facebook page and on the website. You've no doubt seen the classic movie. Now you can hear and see the radio play performed live complete with live Foley artist!

Old Time Radio is a Sligo based theatre group specialising in the live performance of radio scripts from the Golden age of American radio from the 1930s to the 1950s. Once again the show is free although donations are always welcome. Make sure to tune in.

Perfect gift ideas.

If you are thinking about what gifts you could buy The Dock has some brilliant online kids workshops scheduled for January and February 2021.

The workshops are for ages 6-9, 10- 13 and 14 to 18 and only cost €20 each for 8 half hour long workshops on Saturday mornings starting on the January 9.

They are being run by three excellent artists David Smith, Wayne O’Connor and Stephanie Pawula. The workshops cover music, drawing, storytelling and painting. They are guaranteed to be both fun and educational and a great way for granny, granddad, aunts, uncles or parents to join in the creative fun with kids and teenagers.

Another gift idea is to purchase a Dock Gift Voucher so that someone you love who loves live music or theatre can enjoy a night out when we do re open our doors to live performances

Looking forward to 2021 The Dock has some great musical treats in store for you all with concerts by Donal O’Connor in January as well Eleanor Shanley, Cathy Jordan and Maija Sofia recorded here in The Dock streaming live across our website and social media channels.

Keep an eye out on social media for dates and times.