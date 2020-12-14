Latest Covid figures for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 13.

The county has recorded just 8 cases in the last 14 days up to midnight on December 13.

This equates to a 25 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 111.6 and 85 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 24 new cases, an incidence rate of 225.5, the highest in the country, and 359 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - no new cases, an incidence rate of 44.9 and 29 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 47.3 and 31 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less than 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 134.6 incidence rate and a total of 55 cases in the last fortnight.