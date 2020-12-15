Leitrim volunteer honoured in Clean Coasts Ocean Heroes awards

Martina Healy from Leitrim Litter Pickers is among a select group who are being being recognised under the Outstanding Newcomers in the Clean Coasts Ocean Heroes awards announced this month.

Clean Coasts are recognising the work of some outstanding coastal volunteer groups across Ireland through their Ocean Hero Recognition Awards. Each year, these awards honour the invaluable contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline.

Leitrim may have a short coastline but it has many waterways that lead to the sea and Martina says, “my love of our beautiful Atlantic Ocean starts with my love of our rivers and streams. I enjoy what I do because I take pride in my area.”

In a nod to the Ocean Hero Awards that are normally held at this time of year, the work of dedicated groups and individuals is being highlighted in a week of online celebrations from December 14-20. Clean Coasts will be sharing their stories, achievements and advice for how other groups can get back on track in 2021.

It has been an unusual year and, like everyone, Clean Coasts and their volunteers have had to adapt to the situation. The continued support, engagement and interest from the many Clean Coasts volunteers around the country has been outstanding, showing dedication and resilience through these testing times.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager with Clean Coasts says, “At a time when we usually celebrate our Ocean Hero Awards, we want to take a moment to recognise those groups and individuals who have gone 'above and beyond' to protect our coast this year and to celebrate our long-standing volunteers.”