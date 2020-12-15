Ballinamore Rehabcare to get new vehicle

Minister of State and TD for Sligo Leitrim, Frank Feighan has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Rural and Community Development , Heather Humphreys of €79,690 for two organisations serving Leitrim towards the purchase of transport vehicles.



The vehicles will be used to provide essential transport services for people with mobility issues.

Rehabcare based in Ballinamore will receive €29,690 towards the purchase of a vehicle.

Saoirse Foundation Centre Regional Service have been awarded €50,000 for a ‘Bumbulance.’



The foundation has a regional service covering the North West and the Bumbulance is the world's first Children’s National Ambulance Service, which is specifically designed and tailored exclusively for children.



The funding is provided under the Mobility and Cancer Care Transport Measure of the CLÁR programme. It will support voluntary organisations that provide, free of charge transport to and from daycare, or other medical therapy and respite services, and transport to or from designated cancer treatment hospitals and centres under the National Cancer Care Programme.



Deputy Feighan stated, “I wish to commend Minister Humphreys and this government who continue to provide support under the CLÁR programme for voluntary organisations that provide transport services to some of the most vulnerable people in our society. This funding, which has increased by over 40% compared to last year, will provide suitable vehicles that will enable people living in designated rural areas to access vital treatment and medical services. The organisations receiving support under the scheme provide invaluable services in their communities.”

