Main Ballinamore road closed following accident
Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash between Drumcong and Ballinamore this afternoon.
The one-vehicle collision occurred just after 11am a few miles outside of Ballinamore town.
The R208 is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, one man was injured and was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Diversions are in place.
