Main Ballinamore road closed following accident

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash between Drumcong and Ballinamore this afternoon.

The one-vehicle collision occurred just after 11am a few miles outside of Ballinamore town.

The R208 is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, one man was injured and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Diversions are in place.

