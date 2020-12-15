UPDATE: 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Tuesday, December 15 been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,134 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14th December, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.



As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.