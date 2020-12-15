No new cases of Covid-19 for Leitrim

No further cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Leitrim in the last 24 hours. The figures, valid to midnight on December 14 were released this evening. The 14 day total now stands at 8.

A further 34 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Donegal, bringing the 14 day case tally to 377. In Longford, less than five new cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours bringing the 14 day total to 54.

In Cavan 12 new cases of the virus have been reported brining the two week total to 91, while in Roscommon less than five new cases of Covid have been noted brining the 14 day tally to 28.

Less than five cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Sligo with a 14 day tall of 32.