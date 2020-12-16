€18k drugs discovered in Belturbet house raid

A man has been charged after an estimated €18,000 worth of cannabis was seized following a raid at a house in Beltubet, co Cavan yesterday (Tuesday) morning, December 15.



Gardaí carried out a search at a property in Belturbet, shortly after 9:30am on December 15.

Inside the property gardaí discovered €18,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

The drugs were seized by officers and a male, aged in his 20s, who was present in the house was arrested.



He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cavan District Court early next year.

