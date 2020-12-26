Make your own DIY glass bird feeder this festive season

As the weather gets colder, it's important to remember the little birds that pop into our gardens to feed during the winter. Here are some tips on looking after the birds from the BirdWatch Ireland team:

-Put out food & water between November and March. During these months, natural food sources (fruit, berries, nuts & seeds) are no longer available.

-A diversity of foods will allow you to help a diversity of species. High-calorie foods like fat balls, suet blocks, peanuts, and sunflower seeds are all great.

-One of the essential things during cold weather is to put out fresh water. The icy conditions mean natural water sources might be frozen over, so your birds will need somewhere to drink and wash.



Six easy steps to transform your Ballymaloe Relish Jar into a perfect DIY Winter Bird Feeder:

1. Make sure the glass jar is empty and washed.

2. Place two pieces of string or rope on a flat surface.

3. Place a wooden spoon on top of the string/rope.

4. Place a glass jar on its side on top of the wooden spoon so the pieces of string/cord are at the top and bottom of the pot.

5. Wrap the string/rope around the spoon and jar and secure it to a sheltered branch.

6. Fill the jar with birdseed.

The Irish Garden Bird Survey is BirdWatch Ireland's most famous citizen science survey. Now in its 32nd year, the survey is a strong winter tradition in many households across the country. Information gathered will help provide Birdwatch Ireland with vital information on how our garden and countryside bird populations are faring during the harsh winter months each year.

It is open to everyone and runs until February 2021.

Take part here