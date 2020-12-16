Leitrim groups get RTÉ Does Comic Relief boost for lifeline services

Four Leitrim community and voluntary groups are receiving over €18,000 in funding from money raised during RTÉ Does Comic Relief in a major round of grants to support under-pressure lifeline services.

The money is being distributed through The Community Foundation for Ireland which has provided over €60 million to communities during the past 20-years.

The grants include support for young people, Letrim calling and a significant contribution to the Saoirse Foundation to support its BUMBLEance service for children in need of health care. Ultimately it’s hoped to base one of the child friendly ambulances in the county to serve the region.

In addition local communities will also benefit from grants provided to national organisations combatting the impact of stroke, cancer as well as those promoting good mental health plus many other activities.

Announcing the grants Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said: “Today we recognise the groups who have provided protection, support and in many cases a lifeline to people throughout Leitrim during 2020. The money is the result of the huge generosity of TV viewers, private and corporate donations as well as match funding from Government.

All elements of this partnership came together to make this a truly unique event in a time like none of us have had to face before.

The grants will be used by communities in Leitrim to ensure that over-stretched services can continue through newly purchased technology, both hardware and software and supports to ensure their vital work can be carried out safely. Some projects have been fortunate enough to receive grants for differing areas of their work.”

LIST OF LEITRIM GRANTS:

The Saoirse Foundation County Leitrim €10,000.

Fenagh Development Company Ltd County Leitrim €2,925.

THE HIVE BORNACOOLA YOUTH CLUB County Leitrim €2,925.

Leitrim Calling County Leitrim €3,000.

Also read: Man in his 70s dies following road traffic accident near Ballinamore