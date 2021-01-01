First FortnightMental Health Art & Culture Festival in Leitrim

Challenging mental health stigma and creating a space where we can each talk about our mental health challenges has never been more important. First Fortnight Mental Health Art & Culture Festival returns for its tenth year in January 2021. Commencing on January 2nd, more than 70 events will take place throughout the month marking 10 years of challenging mental health stigma and it aims to kick start a brighter 2021 for all of us.

Our 2021 events will primarily be online. For those attending the festival, registration is necessary for all our events. If you are attending an online event, after you are registered you will be issued with an access link in advance of show day. All details can be located on our website www.firstfortnight.ie and within the programme, which is also embedded on our site.

Renowned poet Stephen James Smith, comedian and RTE star Alison Spittle, bestselling author and comedian Colm O’Regan and musician and writer Jess Kavanagh are among the names that will be lending their hand to challenge mental health stigma at a First Fortnight festival with a difference. This year’s festival will predominantly take place online as our series of events look to explore loneliness, isolation and community relatable experiences to many of us in these times. We are encouraging (government guidelines permitting) for households, families or house shares to come together, experience a First Fortnight event, see great artists perform, and perhaps as a result, have a conversation in your home about mental health that you may not have otherwise had.

Leitrim event: Available for viewing from Wednesday January 2nd (12pm) on www.thedock.ie

This performance of Jung, Symbols & Songs of the Soul was recorded live at The Dock Carrick on Shannon as part of the centre’s contribution to the 2018 First Fortnight Festival. The presentation consists of music from highly respected classical guitarist, John Feeley and one of our most loved folk singer’s Eleanor Shanley; and an outline of the psychology of Carl Jung, presented by Brendan Hardinga Jungian psychotherapist and general surgeon, with particular reference to the transforming aspect of symbols.